SEPTA to vote on budget proposal that includes service cuts, fare hikes
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA's board is expected to vote Thursday on a new budget proposal that calls for fare increases and cuts to some services.
The proposal comes as the transit authority says it's still trying to reach pre-pandemic levels of ridership.
Last year, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA running smoothly with $153M in federal highway funds.
Still, SEPTA says a $213M budget deficit remains.
The board will vote on the new budget proposal at 3 p.m.
What we know:
SEPTA says its budget proposal includes plans to cut service by 45% and raise fares by 21.5% during the 2026 fiscal year.
The plan, according to SEPTA, is to address the transit authority's $213M structural budget deficit.
Officials have blamed ridership that's still below pre-pandemic levels for forcing the cuts and fare hikes.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA afloat in 2024 by funneling $153M of federal highway funds.
What's next:
The budget proposal vote will happen Thursday at 3 p.m.