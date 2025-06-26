Expand / Collapse search

SEPTA to vote on budget proposal that includes service cuts, fare hikes

Published  June 26, 2025 11:52am EDT
The Brief

    • SEPTA's board is expected to vote on a budget proposal that includes a 45% cut to services and a 21.5% fare increase.
    • The transit authority says the proposal is a result of ridership not reaching pre-pandemic levels and a $213M deficit.
    • The vote is expected to happen on Thursday at 3 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA's board is expected to vote Thursday on a new budget proposal that calls for fare increases and cuts to some services.

The proposal comes as the transit authority says it's still trying to reach pre-pandemic levels of ridership. 

Last year, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA running smoothly with $153M in federal highway funds.

Still, SEPTA says a $213M budget deficit remains.

The board will vote on the new budget proposal at 3 p.m.

What we know:

SEPTA says its budget proposal includes plans to cut service by 45% and raise fares by 21.5% during the 2026 fiscal year.

The plan, according to SEPTA, is to address the transit authority's $213M structural budget deficit.

Officials have blamed ridership that's still below pre-pandemic levels for forcing the cuts and fare hikes. 

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA afloat in 2024 by funneling $153M of federal highway funds. 

What's next:

The budget proposal vote will happen Thursday at 3 p.m.

