SEPTA to vote on budget proposal that includes service cuts, fare hikes

The Brief SEPTA's board is expected to vote on a budget proposal that includes a 45% cut to services and a 21.5% fare increase. The transit authority says the proposal is a result of ridership not reaching pre-pandemic levels and a $213M deficit. The vote is expected to happen on Thursday at 3 p.m.



SEPTA's board is expected to vote Thursday on a new budget proposal that calls for fare increases and cuts to some services.

The proposal comes as the transit authority says it's still trying to reach pre-pandemic levels of ridership.

Last year, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA running smoothly with $153M in federal highway funds.

Still, SEPTA says a $213M budget deficit remains.

The board will vote on the new budget proposal at 3 p.m.

What we know:

SEPTA says its budget proposal includes plans to cut service by 45% and raise fares by 21.5% during the 2026 fiscal year.

The plan, according to SEPTA, is to address the transit authority's $213M structural budget deficit.

Officials have blamed ridership that's still below pre-pandemic levels for forcing the cuts and fare hikes.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA afloat in 2024 by funneling $153M of federal highway funds.

What's next:

The budget proposal vote will happen Thursday at 3 p.m.