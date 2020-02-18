SEPTA: Woman stabbed during altercation at Suburban Station

article

A woman was stabbed in the leg during an altercation in the concourse at Suburban Station, a spokesperson with SEPTA told FOX 29.

It happened Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. The man was arrested in Love Park, according to SEPTA.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

