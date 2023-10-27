SEPTA, workers union reach tentative agreement on new contract: sources

article

SEPTA and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal to avoid a possible strike that would bring the nation's sixth-largest transportation network to a grinding halt, sources tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

The agreement comes days after SEPTA and Transportation Workers Union representatives moved into a Center City hotel for round-the-clock negotiations ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

The Transportation Workers Union is SEPTA's largest and represents about 5,000 members. They're said to have asked for increased wages, benefits and expanded security to keep employees and riders safe.

SEPTA has been plagued by a spike in crime both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the TWU to call for the National Guard to interfere.

SEPTA argued it's facing a devastating drop of $240M in operating funds in April when its COVID money will run dry, but they believe they have offered TWU a fair wage and benefits package that has tamped down fears of a strike.