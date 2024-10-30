McMillan's Bakery closing after 85 years: 'We have loved being a part of your lives'

article

A beloved bakery known for their cream doughnuts will officially shut its doors after nearly a century of sweet service to its community.

McMillan's Bakery in Haddon Township announced on Tuesday that their building is up for sale 85 years after opening.

The family says they don't know exactly when the bakery will officially close, but hope to stay open as long as possible during the sale.

"We would love to be a part of at least one more holiday season with all of you and your families… We thank you for allowing us to be a part of so many of your most cherished memories – birthdays, weddings, and every holiday. We have loved being a part of your lives over the past 85 years!"

The announcement comes just a year after the passing of the family's matriarch.

"We have worked hard over this past year to uphold their legacy."

The bakery has remained a family-owned business since 1939, but the bakery family says they are still unsure what the future holds.