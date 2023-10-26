Female suspect charged with murder after SEPTA driver shot to death onboard bus: police

Philadelphia police say a SEPTA bus driver was gunned down in a "targeted" shooting by a woman who is now charged with murder.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Bernard Gribbin, was driving the Route 23 bus when he was shot six times in the chest and stomach near Germantown and Abbottsford avenues around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Germantown.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. SEPTA officials say Gribbin was married, and a valued employee for 12 years.

Police say a female suspect was exiting the bus before she turned around and fired into the bus, "targeting" the bus driver.

She then entered the bus again, and continued firing several shots, according to authorities, who say video shows the suspect getting on and off the bus several times.

A female suspect fitting the shooter's description was stopped by SEPTA police a short time later, and taken into custody.

Police have since identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zhontay Capers, and say she has been charged with murder and related offenses in connection to the driver's death.

According to witnesses who spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole, passengers onboard the bus scrambled to leave the bus by jumping out of windows and emergency exits during the shooting incident.

SEPTA Union members gathered Thursday night at the Transport Workers Union headquarters to express their concerns for their safety and more, coincidentally the same day their colleague was gunned down on bus Route 23.

SEPTA employees are preparing for a possible strike next week on Wednesday, November 1, if they cannot reach a deal with the union. On top of their safety and security concerns, the workers are looking for higher ups to address raises, salaries and benefits.

Transit Workers Union Local 234 placed a billboard near the headquarters to honor their fellow worker.