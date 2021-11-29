Serious accident closes Route 130 in Bordentown
BORDENTOWN, N.J. - Route 130 northbound is shutdown in Bordentown after a serious accident involving two vehicles.
Burlington County officials stated the accident occurred Monday, a little after 8 p.m., on Route 130 northbound at Taconic Road, in Bordentown.
Skyfox flew over the scene where a tractor-trailer was observed across the highway with a vehicle crushed underneath and in the middle of the truck.
There was no word on any injuries. Officials did not give a timetable as to how long Route 130 would be closed.
