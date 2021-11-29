Serious accident closes Route 130 in Bordentown

article

Route 130 northbound is shutdown in Bordentown after a serious accident involving two vehicles.

Burlington County officials stated the accident occurred Monday, a little after 8 p.m., on Route 130 northbound at Taconic Road, in Bordentown.

Skyfox flew over the scene where a tractor-trailer was observed across the highway with a vehicle crushed underneath and in the middle of the truck.

There was no word on any injuries. Officials did not give a timetable as to how long Route 130 would be closed.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter