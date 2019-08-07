Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders

article

(FOX NEWS) -- Not all heroes walk on two legs.

In the wake of a horrific shooting in El Paso, Texas, scores of first responders, medical professionals and other emergency service providers have stepped up to help the victims. On top of all that, health care providers have ensured that therapy dogs are present for both the workers and the victims of the massacre.

Methodist Health Systems chronicled the journey of two therapy dogs, Chanel and Rudy, as they made their way to El Paso. The health care provider posted photos of the dogs working with first responders to Facebook.

According to the post, Chanel and Rudy arrived in El Paso on the morning of Aug. 4. The post continues to say, “They are already providing their unconditional love and support to first responders helping them cope through this traumatic time.”

“Thanks to Southwest Airlines safely and swiftly getting them down there. We will continue to send prayers to El Paso as well as to Dayton OH,” the post concludes.

The dogs are trained to seek out individuals in crisis and provide comfort, KSAT 12 reports. They will be visiting hospitals and first responder stations across El Paso for the next several days.

In a news release obtained by KSAT 12, a spokesperson for Methodist Health Systems said, “The rate of suicides by first responders, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement, has escalated from one every seven days to one a day. These dogs can reach places in the heart no human can.”

On Aug 3., a shooter killed 22 people and wounded 24 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

