Sesame Place controversy: Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson set to meet with SeaWorld CEO

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who marched to Selma with Martin Luther King Jr., is set to meet with the owners of Sesame Place following accusations of racial discrimination from several families.

The accusations came after a video of two young Black girls being ignored by a theme park character went viral on social media.

Jodi Brown posted a video last month of her daughter Skylar Brown, 6, and her niece Nylah Brown, 6, which appears to show the two girls being ignored by the character Rosita as other children are greeted during a procession at the theme park.

The video has since been viewed more than 750,000 times on Instagram.

The theme park issued an apology on Instagram, saying, "The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."

The apology was not well received, and more families came forward with allegations and videos alleging similar experiences at the park.

In a second apology, the theme park said it would conduct training for employees to deliver a more "inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience" to guests.

The Brown family held a press conference with their attorney B'Ivory Lamarr and civil rights leader Ben Crump calling on SeaWorld, Sesame Place's parent company, to take action.

Days later, a law firm filed a class action lawsuit against SeaWorld, seeking millions in damages for alleged discrimination on behalf of another family, Quinton Burns and his five-year-old daughter Kennedi.

Sesame Place announced new initiatives to reinforce diversity, equity and inclusion at the theme park on Tuesday, in the wake of the continued racial discrimination accusations.

The new plan includes a racial equity assessment that will audit the park's current policies and procedures to identify opportunities for improvement.

"The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day," said Cathy Valeriano, President of Sesame Place Philadelphia. "We are committed to making sure our guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our park."

On Thursday, Lamarr told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that Jackson and his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, would be meeting with the CEO of SeaWorld.

The Brown family and Lamarr are also set to meet with attorneys for SeaWorld to discuss ways to make Sesame Place's environment more inclusive.