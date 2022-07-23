'Ball is in your corner': Family accusing Sesame Place of discrimination calls on Sea World to take action

A week after a controversial video of an incident at Sesame Place went viral, the family is calling on its parent company Sea World to take action.

Jodi Brown posted the video of her daughter Skylar Brown, 6, and niece Nylah Brown, 6, being ignored by the character Rosita during a parade at the theme park.

The video, which has been viewed more than 750,000 times, sparked national outrage and prompted celebrities and public figures to call on Sesame Place for answers.

Sesame Place has issued three apologies, calling the incident "unacceptable" and saying it would conduct training for employees to deliver a more "inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience."

More families have since come forward with allegations and videos alleging similar experiences at the park.

A new video shared Friday appears to show Rosita interacting with a white child after ignoring Skylar and Nylah. The video also allegedly contradicts Sesame Place's claim that the character was motioning "No" to another family.

In a second press conference Saturday, attorney B'Ivory Lamarr stood alongside attorney Ben Crump, Jodi Brown and both children, who he called the "faces of America as it stands against racism."

Crump, a civil rights and personal injury attorney, says they are demanding action from Sea World, telling the parent company, "The ball is in your corner."

"We will see if Sea World will do the right thing: danger or opportunity," he said. "Will Sea World take advantage of the moment; not with words, but with actions."

The family is also calling on Sea World to release the names of those inside the costume, and how they will be held accountable, according to attorney Angelo Pinto with Until Freedom.

"Sea World nurtures the culture of racism in America," Pinto said. "They had an opportunity to respond, and they failed."

Jodi Brown also spoke out during the press conference, expressing the hurt she feels for her daughter and niece.

"I shouldn't have to explain what racism is to 6 years old," Brown said. "For them to think they have done something wrong is unacceptable."

The attorneys claim dozens of families have come forward since the incident with videos showing similar experiences at Sesame Place.