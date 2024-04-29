Several cars torched at Pennsylvania State Police impound lot in Philadelphia

Investigators are working to discover what caused several vehicles to catch fire at a Pennsylvania State Police impound lot in Philadelphia overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks on Belmont Avenue in Wynnefield Heights around 4 a.m. for reports of vehicle fires.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the charred remains of several cars, including a pick-up truck that authorities at the crime scene centered around.

Investigators have not publicly speculated on the possible cause of the car fires, and haven't said if they were intentionally started.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.