Thomas Jefferson University apologizes for graduates' mispronounced names in viral video

Imagine standing on stage waiting to receive your diplomas, only to hear a jumbled mess of your name during a milestone moment in your educational career.

That was the case for several nursing graduates during a Thomas Jefferson University commencement ceremony last week.

For graduate Sarah Virginia Brennan, the presenter announced, "Sayer Oo-voon Geen-goo Bree-none;" while "May-vee Lee Zu-beth" was called out for graduate Maeve Elizabeth.

Video of the graduates' confused reactions has since gone viral, and sparked an apology from the university.

"We are deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused," Thomas Jefferson University said in a statement.

The school said the presenter didn't look at the names from the book in front of her, instead choosing to focus on cards given to her.

"The mispronunciations occurred due to the way phonetic spellings were presented on the speaker's cards."

It will certainly be a day they will never forget!