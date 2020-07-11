Several homes without water after pipe burst causes street flooding in Torresdale
TORRESDALE - Crews are working to repair a ruptured water main in Torresdale that has left several homes without water and flooded the roadway.
Officials say the 12" main burst on Holme Avenue near Academy Road sometime before 7 a.m.
Crews say the break has left 10 properties and one apartment without water.
No timetable has been given for when the repairs will be completed.
