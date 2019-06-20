Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple counties as line of storms moves through area

article

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for multiple counties across the Delaware Valley as the region braces for another round of severe weather.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:33 p.m.:

Pennsylvania

Chester

Delaware

Montgomery

Philadelphia

New Jersey

Gloucester

Salem

Delaware

New Castle

Expect a line of storms to roll through the area around 3 p.m. and bring heavy rain and lightning. The storm and residual rain is expected to clear by 6 p.m.

This round of severe weather comes as the region is still recovering from Thursday morning's devastating flooding.

Storms moved through the area after midnight bringing thunder, lightning, and torrential downpours.

More than four inches of rain fell in Philadelphia after midnight, while areas like Reading saw more than two inches in that same span.