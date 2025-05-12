Philly rapper LGP QUA killed in Mother's Day shooting in Juniata Park

article

Another weekend of gun violence claimed the life of a beloved local rapper in Philadelphia's Juniata Park, and now a homicide investigation is underway.

What we know:

A 30-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital after a shooting near the intersection of M and East Luzerne streets around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, and was later identified by police as Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police have also yet to release any further details about the deadly shooting.

What they're saying:

News of LGP QUA's homicide sparked shocked responses online, along with heartfelt tributes from the community.

An Instagram page dedicated to funeral updates for the rapper posted the following statement:

"Rest In Peace to Qidere "LGP Qua" Johnson. A kid with a dream that turned to a man with a vision.



He had dreams of bettering his community using rap to influence the mind sets of the youth. So young, so much talent. Qidere was known to his friends and family as someone who would ride til the wheels would fall off.



He knew the struggles of inner city youth first hand. However he didn’t let his downfalls or setbacks deter his message.



"Hailing from North Philly, Qua traces his musical ambitions back to the city’s lyrical roots. "Philly is the home of the spitters," he maintains. "That’s what the city’s really known for." With early exposure to hip-hop, Qua first learned to rap as a child around 2005 but he wouldn’t see it as a viable career path until around 2016. After a short stint in prison, Qua reevaluated his life’s mission and gave himself fully to his craft. "The defining moment came when I went to jail," he recalls. "I like to make music and I’m tired of coming to jail; so [do I] get a job or do this rap thing and make a mark?"." - Complex 2018



Qidere deserved to grow old. In neighborhoods and systems that deemed us less Qidere wanted the youth in Philadelphia to know it was more for them to achieve. Qidere felt like if he could beat the odds any of these kids could.



Rest in Peace to Qidere Johnson. May you and your message FOREVER live on!"