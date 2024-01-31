Sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: suspect sought, officials say

article

Officials are seeking help from the public as a man is being sought in connection with a sexual assault at a Walmart in South Philadelphia.

The Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man depicted in the above photos.

They say he is responsible for a sexual assault against an employee at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251, or dial 911. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.