Son arrested after father found beheaded in Levittown home: sources

An investigation is underway after police say a body was discovered in a home in Middletown Township.

Police responded to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive Tuesday just after 7 p.m. for the report of a death.

Upon entering the home, police say they found a deceased man upstairs.

FOX 29 police sources say the man was allegedly found beheaded inside a bathroom within the home.

After investigating, detectives established a person of interest and located the vehicle with the person of interest two hours away near Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County. They say the person of interest was detained nearby.

FOX 29 police sources believe the person of interest was the victim's 33-year-old son. They say the suspect shared a disturbing video on YouTube in connection to the crime.

Middletown Township Police along with Bucks County Detectives are working to investigate what they refer to as a "suspicious death."