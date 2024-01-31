Philadelphia man charged in 8 carjackings, 9 robberies in a month span: authorities

A Philadelphia man is facing a maximum life sentence for his role in eight carjackings and nine robberies in a month span last year, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Kahlil Dickens, 20, was charged in a series of carjackings and robberies that took place in Philadelphia between June and July.

Investigators believe that in many of the violent incidents, Dickens and others physically assaulted and sometimes even fired at their victims.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Wednesday that Dickens has been charged with eight counts of carjacking and aiding and abetting, and four counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities did not say if others have been arrested or charged in the violent crime spree.