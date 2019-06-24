‘Shame on you’: Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road

A puppy who was abandoned and starving to death on a broken armchair will eventually be up for adoption after being rescued by local animal control officers.

Sharon Norton, an animal control officer with the Brookhaven Police Department in Brookhaven, Mississippi, shared photos of the pup in a public Facebook group.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food,” she said.

In the photos, the frail pup was curled up on a beige, plush armchair next to a broken TV along the side of a road.

Norton apparently gave the puppy treats so he could have some food and took the dog in to get checked out.

She said the puppy will be properly cared for and then go up for adoption.

“Shame on you for doing this to this puppy… but one day karma will meet up with you,” Norton said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.