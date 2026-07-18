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4 shot, injured outside Waffle House in Newark, Delaware

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Delaware
Published July 18, 2026 8:56 AM EDT
Published July 18, 2026 8:56 AM EDT
article

AUBURN, AL - JULY 06: Waffle House restaurant signage in Auburn, Alabama on July 6, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

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The Brief

    • Four people were wounded outside a Waffle House in Newark, Delaware.
    • The incident happened shortly after midnight on Pulaski Highway.
    • Delaware State Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

NEWARK, DEL. - Four people were wounded outside a Waffle House in Newark shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Delaware State Police.

What happened

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police said two men and two women were wounded.

What police said

All four victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No additional details were immediately released.

The Source: This article was written using information from Delaware State Police reported by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

DelawareCrime & Public Safety