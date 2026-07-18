4 shot, injured outside Waffle House in Newark, Delaware
article
NEWARK, DEL. - Four people were wounded outside a Waffle House in Newark shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Delaware State Police.
What happened
The incident happened on the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway.
Police said two men and two women were wounded.
What police said
All four victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
No additional details were immediately released.
The Source: This article was written using information from Delaware State Police reported by FOX 29 Philadelphia.