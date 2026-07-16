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Philadelphia air quality map: Here's when Canadian wildfire smoke could be the worst

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Updated July 16, 2026 10:19 AM EDT Published July 16, 2026 10:18 AM EDT
Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100
Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100

Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100

Canadian wildfire smoke is lowering visibility and bringing the smell of smoke across the Philadelphia area. FOX 29 says the smoke will affect the region today and tomorrow, with the heaviest concentration expected around the area tonight.  The region is also in its fifth heat wave of the year, with the heat index expected to feel around 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible later today, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday to help break the heat and clear some of the smoke.

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. 
    • A massive outbreak of Canadian wildfires is sending plumes of smoke all the way down to the Philadelphia area and beyond. 
    • The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

PHILADELPHIA - Canadian wildfire smoke returned on Thursday morning to Philadelphia and the surrounding areas prompting officials to issue Code Red air quality alerts for all of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Delaware is under a Code Orange air quality alert. 

Why is the air quality so bad today?

The backstory:

A massive outbreak of Canadian wildfires is sending plumes of smoke all the way down to the Philadelphia region, impacting air quality, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey says the smoke in the Philadelphia area is expected to peak Thursday night, before beginning to thin on Friday. 

Current air quality in Philadelphia: Map

Local perspective:

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the Philadelphia area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

What air quality is dangerous?

By the numbers:

The numbers show how clean or polluted the air is and stand as a guideline for outdoor activities that day, especially for sensitive groups.

  • 0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.
  • 51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.
  • 101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.
  • 151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.
  • 201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.
  • 301+: Emergency conditions.

Why is there an air quality alert today?

Why you should care:

On Code Red air quality days, the air is considered unhealthy to breathe. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Health officials in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware recommend individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity. 

Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions
Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions

Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions

Residents in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas are dealing with a double whammy Thursday as extreme heat and smoke from Canadian wildfires impact air quality in the Delaware Valley and beyond. 

People are also encouraged to avoid activities that add to pollution, including mowing the lawn, using charcoal grills or making unnecessary vehicle trips.

The Source

    • This article contains information from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the National Weather Service. 
Weather