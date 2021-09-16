Shaquille O'Neal's $16M Florida estate gets 'de-Shaq' makeover to attract buyers

article

It’s been three years since NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal listed his grand Florida estate, and the property has yet to find a buyer.

The Isleworth estate, which is located outside Windermere, Florida, first hit the market in May 2018, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The retired pro basketball player’s original asking price of $28 million has gone down to $16.5 million as time has gone on.

The estate’s 31,000-square-foot mansion sits on a three-acre lot overlooking Lake Butler and was built with a list of amenities that a pro athlete would enjoy, including a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, fitness room and dance studio.

Other luxe features include a resort-style guest wing, master retreat, 17-car garage, a 95-foot-long pool and Tiki-style cabana and boat dock.

Photo from Levy Public Relations & Events

Photo from Levy Public Relations & Events

Photo from Levy Public Relations & Events

Photo by Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo from Levy Public Relations & Events

Photo by Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo by Sotheby’s International Realty

Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience," said Danial Natoli, the property’s listing agent at Premier Sotheby's International Realty, in a statement from 2018. He went on, "While it was built for a basketball legend, the world-class amenities and fine finishes will delight any discriminating homebuyer."

MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito body camera video reveals emotional encounter with boyfriend Brian Laundrie

The estate almost found a buyer earlier this year, but the deal reportedly fell through in February, according to the property’s current listing agent, Benjamin Hillman.

With no buyers for the home in three years, the estate has undergone some changes to make it more attractive to an affluent clientele.

"The person who is going to buy this house is going to put their own stamp," Hillman told "Mornings with Maria." "I had to do a big bold move and take Shaq out of the picture and put the new buyers in the picture."

MORE NEWS: How to help the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after fire

Décor pieces that were once favored by O’Neal like his round Superman bed have been removed to "de-Shaq" the home, according to Hillman.

Photo from Levy Public Relations & Events

FOX Business Network’s Ashley Webster got a firsthand look at the rest of the estate’s makeover and hear why the property is still sitting on the market compared to other luxury listings.

Tune into FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.

Advertisement

Get updates on this story from FOXBusiness.com.