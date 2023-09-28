Sharon Hill reaches federal settlement with family of Fanta Bility

The Borough of Sharon Hill says it has reached a federal settlement agreement with the family of Fanta Bility.

The 8-year-old was killed by police gunfire at a high school football game at a high school football game in 2021.

Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan pled guilty to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment in the shooting.

Prosecutors say the officers negligently fired 25 shots at a car they mistakenly thought was involved in gunfire that broke out as spectators left the game at Academy Park High School in August 2021. Devaney was not wearing a body camera, and the other two officers did not turn their cameras on, investigators found.

Bility had attended the game with her mother and an older sister who was also shot but survived. In all, four people were hit by police bullets that sped past the car.

"Though this chapter has come to an end, our hearts and the spirit of the Sharon Hill community will be forever changed. Although we cannot undo the tragic events of that day, we hope that the resolution of the lawsuit might provide those impacted a small measure of closure," the borough said in a statement.

The Bility family confirmed the settlement is for $11M. In a statement shared with FOX 29 Thursday night the family said they "hope to move on and focus specifically on the Fanta Bility Foundation and keeping Fanta's name and legacy alive."

"There is no amount of money that will ever bring Fanta back or erase the horrible tragedy of what occured on August 27, 2021 from our minds. However, with the criminal and civil cases now resolved, we hope to move on and focus specifically on the Fanta Bility Foundation and keeping Fanta's name and legacy alive. Through the work of the foundation, we will continue to give back to the community as Fanta would have wanted, and advocate for legislation that improves police training and community policing in Delaware County and throughout the Commonwealth of PA."