'She was a superstar': Husband of Philly officer who died on the job talks of her love of family, community

A Philadelphia police officer suffered a medical emergency on the job Friday night and died. 44-year-old Lynneice Hill had been with the department 24 years.

Her husband, also a Philadelphia police officer, still trying to process the loss of his wife, spoke with FOX 29’s Eddie Kadhim and explained she not only made him a better police officer, but a better man.

"She molded me into the man I am and, also, a better police officer. Her motivation and her kind heart – you have to pick up on it. You have no other choice," Dennis Smith described his wife, Lynneice.

On Friday night, Lynneice Hill was found unresponsive in her patrol car in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx and Home Goods off Columbus Boulevard.

Hills is married to fellow Philadelphia police officer Dennis Smith. Smith says the preliminary report shows she died from a medical emergency.

He says she loved being involved in the community and FOX 29 saw that first-hand covering a 3rd District police community event a few weeks ago.

"She could see a kid with a hole in his sneakers and she would go buy him a pair of sneakers," Smith described his wife. "Community and children and elderly…she always loved to support."

She was assigned to Philadelphia’s 3rd District as a school officer.

Friday night saw a massive police presence escorting an ambulance carrying the body of the fallen officer to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a statement, FOP Lodge 5 President, Joy McNesby said:

"Our friend and colleague served this city for 24 years with humility, distinction and integrity. The FOP will never forget her dedication and contributions to the police department and her community."

For Officer Smith, his wife was his chef, his designer and his hero.

"She was a superstar. She was a super woman with an incredible heart and incredible gift and her favorite two things were church and family," Smith said.

Hill was the mother of three children. Officials from the department are working on services for early next week.