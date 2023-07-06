Philadelphia 3rd District Police bond with neighborhood kids and help them cool off on hot day

Philadelphia police on special assignment with sirens and flashing lights as they pull up on a scene you would not expect at the Nelson Herron Rec Center at 2nd and Reed.

It was one of five stops Thursday.

"We're giving out water ice, footballs, basketballs and soccer balls to some of the younger kids in the community. And bubbles," said Captain Robert Heinzeroth.

Officers with the 3rd District stopped at several rec centers to show neighborhood kids some fun and provide some relief from the heat. Community Relations Officer Juan Delgado scooped free water ice at a location at 6th and Wolf.

He says with all the crime around the city, they wanted to show kids another side of what they do.

"Up the block, there's been several shootings and we want to make sure we show the children how to interact with us, come to talk to us and feel free to talk to us," he said.

"We want to make sure they see a lot of positive things in their life also," said Officer Delgado.

They moved on to Burke Playground where more parents and kids gathered for summer fun with law enforcement.

"I think it's really good. They should do this more often. it keeps the community safe with the police and keeps them in close contact with the police so if anything is going on they might get the low down," said Johnny Fitzmaurice who walked over with his seven-year-old daughter Paisley.

"It tastes like sour. It tastes like lemon which I like," she said. Paisley is happy to get water ice on this hot day.

"I just got picked up from daycare and it feels very hot but it feels cool here," she said.

Six-year-old Christopher was also excited to come out.

His mom found out on social media what was happening. "It's good for kids to get to know the officers and vice versa," said Laura Okidi.