Source: Officer found suffering from medical emergency inside police vehicle

A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital Friday night after being found in a patrol vehicle suffering from a medical emergency, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29.

Early reports indicate the incident happened near the intersection of Snyder Avenue and South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 9 p.m.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports the female officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

It's still unclear what caused the officer to suffer a health emergency.