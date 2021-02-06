Sheriff: Victim strangled, suspect set home on fire before shootout with deputies

A suspect is in critical condition after getting into a shootout with deputies in Orange County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say it all started with a domestic incident around 5 p.m. on Friday near Ridgemont Road. They say the male suspect strangled a female victim and took off. Hours later, deputies say he came back and set the house on fire. Once again, he fled the scene.

The suspect reportedly came back a third time while deputies were investigating and shot at them. Deputies returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Deputies say the woman who was strangled was not seriously hurt. The deputies who were shot at were not injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

