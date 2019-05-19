Shocking video shows kids driving off-road vehicles down highway near Chicago

Video of three kids taking a joyride on two off-road vehicles down a highway near Chicago is making its way around social media.

The video taken by Omar Orozco and posted to YouTube shows the kids driving fast down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday. Orozco believes they were around 10 years old.

"Bruhhhh....no lights or anything, their like 10. Where's the cops?" Orozco wrote in the caption.

Orozco tried talking to the kids, but they kept driving away.

Video of the incident has already been viewed over 300,000 times on social media.

Illinois State Police reportedly received a call about the kids driving, but when authorities arrived, the vehicle was gone.

