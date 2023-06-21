Shooter opens fire and kills man, 40, in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Someone opened fire on a 40-year-old man on a Southwest Philadelphia street, ending his life.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, at about 8 p.m., on the 6000 block of Regent Street, officials stated.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police say they are investigating, but have no recovered any weapons and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

