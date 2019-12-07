Shooting in Hunting Park leaves man, 30, in critical condition

article

A man in Hunting Park is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Percy Street Saturday, about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting, according to officials.

A 30-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police are actively seeking information regarding the shooter and the incident. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.