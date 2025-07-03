Chinatown robberies: Suspects sought for attacking, robbing 3 victims in 2 days

article

The Brief Two suspects are being sought in connection to a string of violent robberies in Philadelphia's Chinatown. Three robberies were carried out in just two days. All three victims were attacked and robbed.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects in a string of violent robberies in Chinatown last month.

What we know:

Two men are being sought in connection to three robberies that occurred over just two days, and in the same area.

On June 14, a 62-year-old man was approached by two men after parking his vehicle on the 900 block of Cherry Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects demanded his wallet, but when the victim tried to flee, they attacked him.

After being punched in the head, the victim fell to the ground, where he was punched more. The suspects then fled with his wallet.

An hour later, a 27-year-old man was tackled from behind just a block from the previous incident.

Police say the same suspects took his wallet and Airpods, before punching him in the face and fleeing.

On June 16, a 16-year-old became the victim of a similar robbery on the 100 block of North 9th Street.

He was punched in the head, thrown to the ground and kicked as police say the suspects attempted to steal his phone.

When a $5 bill fell out of the victim's pocket, the suspects took ithe money and fled.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.