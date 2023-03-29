Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 24-year-old man dead, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on the 200 block of South Redfield Street just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head and five times throughout his body.

Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m., authorities say.

The shooting is under investigation as no weapon or suspect has been identified, according to police.