Philadelphia's tap water will not be impacted by chemical spill: 'The threat has passed'

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that Philadelphia's tap water is safe to consume and use following a weekend chemical spill along the Delaware River.

"I'm pleased to announce Philadelphia's drinking water will not be impacted by the spill in Bucks County that occurred over the weekend," Kenney said at a Tuesday press conference. "The threat is passed, I repeat: all city's drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill."

Health officials in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, said Sunday that between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons (30,700 and 120,000 liters) of a water-based latex-finishing solution spilled into the river late Friday due to a burst pipe at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township.

Residents in Philadelphia have accused Kenney and city leaders of mixed messaging about the safety of the city's tap water since the spill. The confusion, which included phone alert messages about the city's water and moving deadlines about its safety, lead to some rushing to local supermarkets and retail store to panic-buy bottled water.

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network said the level of information released to the public has been "incredibly deficient and undermines public trust." The environmental advocacy group has asked authorities to provide more details on testing and the materials released and for the public to be told where they can report any damage they see to the river.

"I know this has been an uncertain time for residents, but you can be confident knowing that you have the officials tasked with ensuring your wellbeing and health always put your safety above everything else," Kenney said Tuesday. "You can drink and use your water with peace of mind."

"I am grateful that no residents were exposed to unsafe chemicals in the city’s tap water following the spill," Kenney said. "This is a result of the swift action, caution, and preparedness of City Departments and partners as well as their commitment to ensuring the well-being and health of all Philadelphians."

Trinseo said that following an internal review of operations at the plant, which makes acrylic resins and employs about 110 people, the company "expects to resume partial production within the next several days and to resume full production shortly thereafter."