Montgomery County man charged with impersonating FBI agent at Philadelphia supermarket

The Brief A Jenkintown man was indicted for allegedly impersonating an FBI agent in Philadelphia. Prosecutors say he entered a supermarket with a gun, vest, and duty belt, claiming to be "undercover FBI." If convicted, he could face a fine and up to three years in prison.



Prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against a 54-year-old Montgomery County man accused of impersonating an FBI agent.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege that Lee entered a Philadelphia supermarket in April wearing a bulletproof vest, a law enforcement-style duty belt, a holstered firearm loaded with 13 rounds, and two spare magazines. He reportedly identified himself as an FBI agent to a security guard and tried to conduct a security check.

According to the indictment, Lee later told Philadelphia Police Department officers that he was an "undercover FBI" and that his credentials and FBI number could be found elsewhere.

The indictment states that Lee’s actions included carrying a loaded firearm and presenting himself as a federal agent, which led to the charges.

What's next:

If convicted, Lee faces a maximum possible sentence of a monetary fine and three years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.