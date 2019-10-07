Shooting near Shippensburg University leaves man dead, another wounded; 2 men sought

article

State police say they are seeking two men in a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another critically wounded.

Police said two 20-year-old men from Philadelphia are being sought in the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.

State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle.

A second victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

It's unclear whether anyone involved has any connection to the university.