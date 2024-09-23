Shoplifting crew arrested after assaulting police officer in Gloucester Twp.: police

A group of people are facing charges after police say they shoplifted and assaulted a police officer in Gloucester Township.

On Sunday, Gloucester Township police were conducting investigative operations near Gloucester Premium Outlets, located at 100 Premium Outlet Drive.

Officers were assigned to a special detail after shoplifting investigations revealed that a crew of serial shoplifters from Pennsylvania were stealing from retail stores across the South Jersey region.

Police observed the suspects arriving at the outlets in a vehicle and surveillance footage determined that they shoplifted merchandise from two stores in the complex.

As the suspects returned to their vehicle, they were stopped by one of the officers.

Police say as the officer was detaining one female suspect at the vehicle later identified as Amanda Palmer, 26, of Sharon Hill the two remaining male suspects quickly entered the vehicle and began to drive off.

In their attempt to flee, they struck the officer with one of the vehicle's doors.

The vehicle sped out sideswiping a responding police vehicle.

Officers were then able to stop the vehicle on Robert E. Kelly Boulevard.

The two men, identified as Antonio Erwin, 21, and Jamir Richards, 30, both of Philadelphia, were taken into custody without further incident.

The officer suffered minor injury, and was treated at a local hospital for injuries and has since been released.

Police say though those arrested were believed to have been involved in significant retail thefts across the region, the investigation continues.

"I am very proud of the hard work and investigative efforts of our officers, and loss prevention specialists, which brought this crew's criminal activities to an end," said Chief David Harkins. "As a result of the quick actions by our officers, no one else was hurt."

The suspects face a list of charges including Aggravated Assault on Police, Eluding, Shoplifting, Fugitive from Justice, Hindering Apprehension, Obstruction, Conspiracy and several motor vehicle violations.