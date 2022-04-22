Shoppers continue to line up in Day 2 of Alex Trebek estate sale

This week, FOX 11 made its way to the Trebek family home. It's big. It's about 10,000 square feet. There are five bedrooms. There are nine or so bathrooms.

Since Thursday, there have been a whole lot of people going in and out of the mansion buying memorabilia during the Alex Trebek estate sale.

The fans, collectors and curious are looking for artwork, fine china, and "things" owned by the Jeopardy! TV show host who died in November 2020 after battling cancer.

Some plates had some signs of damage; maybe from a fall off a table. But to fans, it doesn’t matter because they belonged to the late TV icon.

Alex's home has some spectacular views. The pool and jacuzzi are inviting. Looking out a third-floor front window you can see all of the people waiting to get in.

Inside Trebek’s personal theater room, the price tag of the chairs were $750 each. However, for many of Trebek’s adoring fans, it’s not about the money – it’s about the man who previously owned them.

"Some whose super genuine and wholesome," described Sara Drust, a fan. "Just real."

College student Jazmine Maldonado wanted a Trebek magazine of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Disney animator Kevin MacLean bought a sculpture of Trebek’s face for $450. He said it was worth every penny.

"He’s just a TV icon," said MacLean.

The estate sale continues over the weekend. Expect lines outside the estate on Fryman and Laurel Canyon near Ventura Boulevard in Studio City with so many fans of wanting, if nothing else, just a chance to spend a minute inside the late TV show host’s home.

