ShopRite grocery manager provides for the community amid coronavirus crisis

A ShopRite grocery manager spoke with FOX 29's Bill Anderson about what it's like providing for the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When we started the heroes segment and asked our viewers to make suggestions, a common theme was that you didn’t want us to miss the people who make our lives have some normalcy. People like William Banks.

“It’s my job and I take my job seriously. I provide people with food. It’s like land and food. You’re gonna need those two things. They’re not going anywhere, so I take a pride in that — a pride in what I do," Banks told FOX 29.

For years he’s worked for Brown’s ShopRite’s in numerous locations with pride but as the coronavirus hit, even he was a little surprised by the now essential label store workers carry.

“It’s a different feel. You come to work and get a different look. You get a thank you for coming to work," Banks said. “I show up every day because it’s what I want to do. It's not like I’m a daredevil. I like my life. I have two daughters at home, a wife. I wanna live but at the same token this is what I do. This is what I came to work to do," he added.

Bank's positive attitude stands out. He just believes that we’re all in this together.

