'Sick-minded' Pennsylvania man traveled to Florida to stalk 14-year-old girl: police

The Brief A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Florida after allegedly stalking a teen girl online. He showed up at her home, then confronted her father. Police took him into custody at a nearby hotel.



A Pennsylvania man is behind bars in Florida after police say he traveled more than 1,000 miles for a "delusional online fixation" with a teen social media influencer.

What we know:

Jarred Easter, a 29-year-old man from Trevose, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Monday after crossing several state lines to allegedly pursue a 14-year-old girl in Florida.

Officials say Easter sent disturbing emails, nude photos and obsessive messages to the victim's social media page with no response for three months.

The suspect then reportedly tracked the girl's location and showed up at her home in Walton County, Florida, where he confronted her father in the driveway.

The father demanded that he leave, then called the police, who tracked him to a hotel, where he was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. "We are grateful the victim never saw his messages, and we are working tirelessly to ensure there are no other victims connected to this predator. Perverts who cross state lines to target children will find themselves in handcuffs."

What's next:

Easter was court-ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, have no access to the internet and was issued a $250,000 bond.

He is currently being held in Walton County on several charges, including transmitting information harmful to minors, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure child and using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child.

What you can do:

Officials are urging parents to be proactive in protecting their children's safety online, offering these tips:

Regularly monitor your child’s online accounts and direct messages.

Encourage children not to share identifiable details such as school names, neighborhoods, or frequent hangout spots.

Use privacy settings to limit who can see or comment on your child’s posts.

Remind teens that followers are not friends—treat every interaction with caution.

Report any suspicious contact immediately to law enforcement.