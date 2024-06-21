Signal issues at SEPTA station keeping trains from moving; shuttle service to assist riders

Passengers on SEPTA aren’t dealing with a lack of air conditioning, rather signal issues at one station is keeping trains from moving.

Signal issues at Fern Rock Station are hindering train movement, SEPTA officials said.

The trains do have power, so riders aren’t without air conditioning.

But, some customers say they have been lingering for an hour.

Officials said shuttle service was being provided for those riders stuck between Fern rock and Olney in both directions.