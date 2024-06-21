Expand / Collapse search
Signal issues at SEPTA station keeping trains from moving; shuttle service to assist riders

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 21, 2024 6:41pm EDT
SEPTA
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FERN ROCK - Passengers on SEPTA aren’t dealing with a lack of air conditioning, rather signal issues at one station is keeping trains from moving.

Signal issues at Fern Rock Station are hindering train movement, SEPTA officials said.

The trains do have power, so riders aren’t without air conditioning.

But, some customers say they have been lingering for an hour.

Officials said shuttle service was being provided for those riders stuck between Fern rock and Olney in both directions. 