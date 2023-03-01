'Silly seal alert!' Seal pup rescued trying to cross highway in Ocean County

Why did the baby seal cross the road? To go on an adorable adventure, of course!

Unfortunately the pup's day out in Ocean County was cut short when it had to be rescued by some lucky police officers earlier this week.

"Silly seal alert!" Brick Township Police Department announced in a Facebook post after finding the seal trying to cross Route 35.

They were able to stop traffic, and let the adorable seal finish its trek across the highway.

MORE HEADLINES:

Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were called out and took the seal under their care, where she is said to be safe and resting.

The center says this isn't the first time a seal pup has tried to cross Route 35, due to its proximity to the bay and ocean.

"Another case of how sometimes Grey seal pups do the darnedest things!"