Woman finds beached dolphin during dog walk on Avalon beach

A woman was walking her dog on a beach in Cape May County when she stumbled across an unfortunate discovery.

She found a beached dolphin at 50th Street in Avalon on Monday.

It is unknown what led the dolphin to wash ashore, or how long it was there before being found.

This latest discovery comes as nine whales have been found dead along the coast of New Jersey and New York over the last few months.

Activists blame the animal deaths on survey vessels for potential offshore wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean.