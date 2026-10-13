Six Flags Great Adventure closes 'Nitro' coaster following death at Georgia park

The Brief A 42-year-old man died Monday after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia In response to the tragedy, Six Flags temporarily shut down nine similar roller coasters across six of its North American theme parks. The sweeping closures include the popular Nitro coaster at New Jersey's Great Adventure.



Six Flags has temporarily shut down nine roller coasters across six of its North American theme parks, including the popular Nitro coaster at New Jersey's Great Adventure, following a fatal incident at a sister park in Georgia earlier this week.

What we know:

In response to the tragedy, Six Flags moved quickly to shut down similar towering roller coaster models across its parks "out of an abundance of caution."

"The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority," a Six Flags spokesperson told FOX News.

In addition to Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, the sweeping closures impact major thrill rides at several other amusement parks, including:

Goliath at Six Flags Magic Mountain (California)

Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America (Illinois)

Orion and Diamondback at Kings Island (Ohio)

Fury 325 and Thunder Striker at Carowinds (North Carolina)

Behemoth and Leviathan at Canada's Wonderland (Ontario)

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What we don't know:

At this time, Six Flags has not provided a timeline for when Nitro or any of the other eight paused attractions will reopen to the public. The rides will remain closed indefinitely as the investigation in Georgia continues.

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The backstory:

The abrupt, widespread closures were announced after a man was killed while riding the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

The victim, identified by the Cobb County Police Department as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta. According to preliminary investigations based on witness and employee interviews, Kariem was ejected from the ride, striking other patrons before falling to the ground below.

Police stated that Kariem was found unresponsive and not breathing beneath the ride. The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.