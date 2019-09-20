Six Flags will pay couples $600 to lie in a coffin for 30 hours

If you and your significant other are looking for a twisted way to spend some quality time together, Six Flags America is holding a challenge that will require some time spent in a box.

As part of the “﻿30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge﻿,” contestants who spend 30 hours in a coffin have the chance to win $600 and other prizes. Six Flags parks ﻿have hosted other coffin challenges﻿ in the past, but this year contestants are allowed to bring a significant other, family member or friend for some companionship inside the 65-by-72-inch box.

But the buddy is only allowed during the park’s operating hours. After the park closes, they’ll have to face the coffin alone.

“Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest ghouls will be lurking about in the darkness,” the event’s website states.

No technology is allowed inside the coffin, such as smartphones, Apple watches, earbuds or headphones. Coffin dwellers who get out of their coffin will be automatically disqualified — with the exception of designated bathroom and meal breaks.

The contestants will be required to lie in a 65-by-72 inch coffin for 30 hours, alongside a significant other or friend during park hours. (Photo credit: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)

Each competitor will also get a “Get Out of the Coffin Free Card" to use for six minutes at any point during the challenge.

In addition to spending more than a day inside the coffin, contestants will also be required to participate in other spooky challenges like “sticking hand in a bucket and finding a specified item,” “laying in a coffin covered in worms” or “going into haunted house alone and finding a specified prop.”

Six Flags warns that participants “will potentially be exposed to fog, dramatic lighting, flash photography and extreme weather conditions.”

In addition to the $600 prize to split, couples will win a pair of gold season passes for the 2020 season and a Fright Fest prize package.

If more than one couple remains at the end of the 30-hour challenge, “the remaining finalists will compete head-to-head with a spicy hot sauce sandwich eating contest,” the ﻿official rules﻿ state. The person to eat the entire sandwich the fastest will take home the grand prize, along with their partner.

The couples coffin challenge is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Six Flags America in Maryland. Those interested in competing can ﻿sign up for one of the six spots online through Friday﻿. The selected challengers will be notified the next day and must be able to travel to Maryland at their own expense.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.