Sixers' Ben Simmons surprises Camden students with new sports equipment, uniforms

On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons brought a new mission to save middle school sports to Camden, New Jersey.

Simmons and Tony the Tiger joined unsuspecting seventh and eighth grade students at Cooper’s Poynt Family School as part of Frosted Flakes' "Mission Tiger."

At a morning assembly-turned-pep rally, the duo surprised the Superstar Tiger teams with new sports equipment, including specialty breakaway hoops and backboards, benches, a scoreboard and new uniforms and shoes.

In August, Tony the Tiger launched Mission Tiger alongside his first recruit, Simmons, to help expand access to sports for middle school students. The initiative cites lack of funding as a reason why 47% of middle school sports programs are cut or see reductions.

The team called Tuesday's surprise an effort to help a middle school in need that Simmon knows and loves from his time spent in the community.

Cooper’s Poynt Family School is right around the corner from where Simmons practices.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson joined the Simmons and the students Tuesday morning for the special occasion.