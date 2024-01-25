Sixers proposed arena top priority as opposition squares off with city council

Philadelphia City Council has opened its 2024 session welcoming four new members but a lingering issue remains - the Sixers proposed arena.

Philadelphia City Council was serenaded by one of its new members, Nicholas O’Rourke, a minister.

It was the first meeting of council in the new year, but it faces an old challenge: whether to approve the building of an arena for the Sixers on the edge of Chinatown.

Outside City Hall, opponents of the 18,000-seat arena, in the Market East neighborhood, made it clear they’ve not gone away.

Mohan Seshadri, of the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, said the group was there to "Remind them Philadelphia is united against an arena in the heart of our city."

Their target is Chinatown’s city councilman, Mark Squilla, who they accuse of backtracking on a promise to oppose public money in the construction of the arena.

Asked Thursday if he opposed state and federal money in the project, Squilla said, "Not necessarily opposed to it. I’ve made a commitment to have no city dollars associated with this project."

The Sixers have said they’ll build their new home without public funding.

Squilla said he’s heard from both sides and has a big say in the deal. He faces intense pressure. He also said there is a chance he’d vote for the arena to be built in Market East.

All sides are awaiting a delayed city impact study on the plan now expected next month.

Council’s newly minted President says he’s not made up his mind, but if it’s built, he has a demand.

Kenyetta Johnson said, "I want to make sure that any proposal that comes before council addresses poverty. I want to make sure Black and brown small businesses have a seat at the table."