Chinatown community, businesses push back against proposed 76ers arena in Center City

A coalition of the Chinatown community and its businesses says it does not want a 76ers arena to be built nearby on Market Street. Now, opponents of the proposed new arena are ramping up their efforts to push back against the build as they took reporters on a tour of the areas that will be impacted the most.

The Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena held a press briefing in a dim sum restaurant Monday morning before reporters were taken on a tour of Cuthbert Street. Opponents argue the stadium will gobble up property right up to the edge of Chinatown, which they say will hurt the many small businesses in the area.

"When they build it, I don't think we can handle it," said Sam, the owner of Little Saigon on North 10th Street. "No parking, traffic, streets ate narrow and too small here."

The 76ers are pushing to build a privately funded $1.3 billion, 18,000-seat arena, along Market Street between 10th and 11th streets. The team argues the new arena will infuse new life into a slice of Market Street that has lagged, despite the Fashion District's retailing.

The team's development group released a statement saying, "…We will continue to meet with community stakeholders to discuss the facts surrounding the proposed arena and how it will positively impact the area around Market East in Center City and Greater Philadelphia…"

Many small businesses in the area are concerned that Chinatown will not survive the construction phase of the arena, with parking and traffic being the biggest concern.

Local activists have even joined the opposition, including Mark Kelly Tyler, who fought Temple's plan to build a football stadium in North Philadelphia. He says he sees the same battle looming in Chinatown, so he decided to step in.

"It’s a special and unique place it needs to be protected from greedy developers who value money over community, family, and home," said Kelly Tyler.

With the arena's potential to pump more life into a major section of the city, the pushback against it remains a controversial topic in the city. The 76ers say they will continue meeting with community stakeholders until an agreement is made.