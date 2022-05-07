Mother's Day weekend coastal storm; 76ers win Game 3; Body of Philly man found shot, stabbed & burned;

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Embiid returns from injury, Sixers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and Philadelphia beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid sat out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion suffered in the last round. Embiid wasn’t the dominant force he was throughout the season. With Green, Maxey and James Harden all crushing Heat rallies with big buckets, Embiid didn’t have to carry the Sixers.

But the 76ers sure were glad he was back.

2. Francis Decero murder: Philadelphia man was shot, stabbed and burned, police say

Francis 'Frankie' DeCero

PHILADELPHIA - New details have emerged in the death and disappearance of Francis ‘Frankie’ Decero as Philadelphia police continue to investigate.

Decero, 25, had been reported missing from his home on Apr. 26. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows Decero double parking his Jeep near the intersection of 13th and Biglor Streets before he got into another car that drove away.

Family members later located his Jeep out of gas, but Decero was nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police officers were flagged down in the area of 31st and Tasker streets by a group of juveniles. Those juveniles told police they had seen a body in the brush on Douglas Street.

3. Coastal Storm: Mother's Day weekend will be impacted by steady rain, gusty winds & chilly temperatures

FOX 29's Scott Williams has your Mother's Day weekend forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - If you have plans for Mother's Day weekend, you'll want to make sure that they are indoors as both Saturday and Sunday are expected to include chilly temperatures and steady rain.

What you see is what you get, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams, who is forecasting the high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

In addition to the wet weather and chilly conditions, there will also be 40 - 50 mph wind gusts.

Communities along the Jersey Shore will need to keep an eye on any items on or near the streets due to coastal flood concerns.

Looking ahead, next week's temperatures are expected to rise in the 60s and 70s for a sunny week.

___

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Rainy & chilly. High: 53, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 53, Low: 44

MONDAY: Still cool. High: 62, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Milder, nice. High: 67, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 69, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 75, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 57