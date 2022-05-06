Francis Decero murder: Philadelphia man was shot, stabbed and burned, police say

New details have emerged in the death and disappearance of Francis ‘Frankie’ Decero as Philadelphia police continue to investigate.

Decero, 25, had been reported missing from his home on Apr. 26. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows Decero double parking his Jeep near the intersection of 13th and Biglor Streets before he got into another car that drove away.

Family members later located his Jeep, but Decero was nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police officers were flagged down in the area of 31st and Tasker streets by a group of juveniles. Those juveniles told police they had seen a body in the brush on Douglas Street.

MORE: Missing man, Francis Decero, found dead in South Philadelphia

The officers went to that location and found an unresponsive male, later identified as Decero, suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Police tell FOX 29’s Kelly Rule they are investigating if Decero may have been tortured and confirmed that he was found to have been shot, stabbed, beaten and burned.

Investigators are following several leads in the investigation, including whether or not Decero may have been targeted over recent lottery winnings, sources say. So far, investigators say they have no established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.