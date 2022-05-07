Coastal Storm: Mother's Day weekend will be impacted by steady rain, gusty winds & chilly temperatures

If you have plans for Mother's Day weekend, you'll want to make sure that they are indoors as both Saturday and Sunday are expected to include chilly temperatures and steady rain.

What you see is what you get, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams, who is forecasting the high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

In addition to the wet weather and chilly conditions, there will also be 40 - 50 mph wind gusts.

Communities along the Jersey Shore will need to keep an eye on any items on or near the streets due to coastal flood concerns.

Looking ahead, next week's temperatures are expected to rise in the 60s and 70s for a sunny week.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Rainy & chilly. High: 53, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 53, Low: 44

MONDAY: Still cool. High: 62, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Milder, nice. High: 67, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 69, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 75, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 57