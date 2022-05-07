Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County

Coastal Storm: Mother's Day weekend will be impacted by steady rain, gusty winds & chilly temperatures

Updated 9:00AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Saturday, 8 a.m. update

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the latest weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - If you have plans for Mother's Day weekend, you'll want to make sure that they are indoors as both Saturday and Sunday are expected to include chilly temperatures and steady rain. 

What you see is what you get, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams, who is forecasting the high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 40s. 

In addition to the wet weather and chilly conditions, there will also be 40 - 50 mph wind gusts. 

FOX 29's Scott Williams has your Mother's Day weekend forecast. 

Communities along the Jersey Shore will need to keep an eye on any items on or near the streets due to coastal flood concerns. 

Looking ahead, next week's temperatures are expected to rise in the 60s and 70s for a sunny week. 

SEVEN DAY FORECAST 

SATURDAY: Rainy & chilly. High: 53, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 53, Low: 44

MONDAY: Still cool. High: 62, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Milder, nice. High: 67, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 69, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds. High: 75, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 57