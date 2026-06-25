Skateboarder run over by cement truck after losing control of board in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old skateboarder was killed when police say he fell off his board and was run over by a cement truck Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Police say the fatal accident happened at the intersection of North Broad and Parrish streets just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A 22-year-old man was riding a skateboard south on Broad Street when he lost control and struck a parked car, police said.
The collision caused the man to fall to the ground and roll underneath the wheels of a passing cement truck, inflicting fatal injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital a short time later.
The 59-year-old driver of the cement truck remained at the scene following the accident and cooperated with investigators.
What we don't know:
The identity of the skateboarder has not been released by police.